Armed Suspect in Stolen Car Leads Police On High Speed Chase Through Casper, Glenrock

Multiple agencies were involved in a high speed chase throughout various parts of Wyoming on Saturday night.

Get our free mobile app

That's according to the Evansville Police Department, who reported that at about 7 p.m. on Saturday, a silver Subaru was driving the wrong way down 12th street in Casper, ran a red light, drove onto the sidewalk, and almost hit several people.

Photo Courtesy of Evansville Police Department Photo Courtesy of Evansville Police Department loading...

The driver failed to stop when officers attempted to pull him over and the pursuit soon went east in I-25 where, according to the Evansville Police Department, speeds went over 100 mph as the vehicle swayed back and forth through both lanes of traffic.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol was made was notified and soon joined the pursuit, during which officers were informed that the car was stolen.

"During the pursuit officers were made aware the vehicle had been stolen in Casper and the suspect had access to a weapon and the pursuing officers could see the driver attempting to reach for something," the Evansville Police Department reported.

Photo Courtesy of Evansville Police Department Photo Courtesy of Evansville Police Department loading...

As Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers were pursuing the stolen vehicle, a deputy with the Converse County Sheriff's Office attempted to spike the vehicle as it attempted to exit the interstate and go north towards Glenrock.

Officers in Glenrock also joined the pursuit, according to the EPD, as the vehicle drove through Glenrock before going east on Highway 20/26, before driving into a field.

Highway Patrol then took over the pursuit as the vehicle drove north on HWY 95, towards Rolling Hills.

Throughout the pursuit, the vehicle continued to cross in and out of oncoming traffic at a very high rate of speed.

Eventually, the driver of the stolen vehicle attempted to turn south on HWY 93. The Evansville Police Department reported that the vehicle finally lost control and rolled into the barrow ditch.

"The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Casper to get checked out," Evansville Police reported. "No other citizens were injured during the pursuit that went over 60 miles."

Photo Courtesy of Evansville Police Department Photo Courtesy of Evansville Police Department loading...

The suspect was revealed to be Mylez Jensen, who has previously been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

"Many thanks goes to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, Glenrock Police Dpt., and Converse County Sheriffs Office for the safe apprehension of the suspect," The Evansville PD wrote.

