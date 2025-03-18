A’Salt Creek Roller Derby Gears Up for Next Bout at the Wagon Wheel Against Cheyenne

Roller derby action returns to Casper at Wagon Wheel Roller Skating on Saturday, April 5th.

The A'Salt Creek Roller Derby team will be duking it out against the Cheyenne Capidolls.

I had the pleasure of speaking to one of derby team members, Melanie Tuck, about the event, as well as some of their collective plans for the future. She stated:

This one is a big one for us, we will be having a juniors bout first with the hopes of getting a junior derby started here in Casper. We want to offer something new for our youth!

The Facebook event page for the upcoming "Hit The Ground Skating: ACRD vs Cheyenne" states:

You won't want to miss our 2025 Season Opener! We will start the night off with a junior expo game of skaters from Cheyenne Fronterrors and Fremont County Dino- Mites.

We will then be taking on the Capidolls out of Cheyenne. Tickets are only $5 for 2yrs and up. You can get your tickets from any ACRD skater or the Wagon Wheel.

Doors open at 6

Juniors bout starts at 6:30

Adult bout to follow

Afterparty will be at The Hangar

For more information on the team, as well as upcoming events, make sure to follow A'Salt Creek Roller Derby on Facebook by clicking here.

