A’Salt Creek Roller Derby Hosting ‘Turn Up the Heat’ Double Header This August
If you are a fan of intense, high energy, adrenaline pumping, roller derby action, things will be heating up this August.
The Turn Up the Heat Facebook event page states:
Turn Up the Heat Double Header!! You won't want to miss this action. We are hosting Fort McMurray Crude Assassins all the way from Alberta, Canada!!
We are holding a double header event. Cheyenne Capidolls will face off against the Crude Assassins at 5 pm, then your A'Salt Creek Roller Derby will take them on at 7 pm.
Tickets are $5 and can be picked up from any skater, the Wagon Wheel Skating Rink, Metro Coffee Company, and Oil City Brewing.
The event details are as follows:
- WHEN: Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 | begins at 4:00 pm
- WHERE: Wagon Wheel Roller Skating - 305 Van Horn Avenue, Mills, WY 82604
- COST: $5.00 per person
- AGES: all ages welcome
Bring the entire family out for all the hard-hitting roller derby fun and cheer on Casper team.
