A’Salt Creek Roller Derby Hosting ‘Turn Up the Heat’ Double Header This August

If you are a fan of intense, high energy, adrenaline pumping, roller derby action, things will be heating up this August.

The Turn Up the Heat Facebook event page states:

Turn Up the Heat Double Header!! You won't want to miss this action. We are hosting Fort McMurray Crude Assassins all the way from Alberta, Canada!!

We are holding a double header event. Cheyenne Capidolls will face off against the Crude Assassins at 5 pm, then your A'Salt Creek Roller Derby will take them on at 7 pm.

Tickets are $5 and can be picked up from any skater, the Wagon Wheel Skating Rink, Metro Coffee Company, and Oil City Brewing.

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, August 23rd, 2025 | begins at 4:00 pm

WHERE: Wagon Wheel Roller Skating - 305 Van Horn Avenue, Mills, WY 82604

COST: $5.00 per person

AGES: all ages welcome

Bring the entire family out for all the hard-hitting roller derby fun and cheer on Casper team.

