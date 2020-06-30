Attack Of The Wyoming Miller Moth

Casually, she opens the door - only to be swarmed by a hoard of MILLER MOTHS. She screams and waves her hands in the air trying to shoo them off.

This is not yet a horror movie. But it should be. I mean, my God they are everywhere.

How many times have you opened something or stepped into a back room that has not been open in months and wondered, how the hell did they get in here?

Oh, and yes, there are larger numbers this year then in previous years. You are not imagining it.

Scott Schell is the University of Wyoming Extension Entomology Specialist. That's quite a long title he has there. Anyway, he said the moths are drawn light. Well gee, I wonder how much he payed for some university degree to learn that.

Mr. Schell thinks that the moth population is not finding a lot of flowers on the prairie so they are coming into town. That, and there are also more of them.

I'm sure Mr. Schell is a nice guy, but the for the likely $150K he spent on that degree, plus how much the university pays him, you would think he could provide a bit more information.

Schell did go on to say that they are good for the environment. Just not good for anything in your house that they get stuck and die in. Actually he said that first part, I just added the the rest because I think it's true.

"The adult moths are harmless," said Schell, speaking to Wyoming Public media. "You could actually even consider them beneficial in the big picture of things because [by] feeding on flowers, they do pollinate the flowers and they end up providing a lot of food to wildlife."

Apparently grizzly bears like to snack on them, as you can see in this link. That sounds great for the bear. I'll pass.