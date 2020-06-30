4th Fireworks Accidents (Cringe-Worthy Videos)

Let's start with a disclaimer: Viewer Discretion Advised.

These videos are good examples of bad things happening. People who would swear that they know what they are doing, but don't, play with fireworks and get hurt.

In some cases alcohol was involved. In all cases, stupid was involved.

In fact, le'ts just start with the worst of stupid and get that out of the way. Here is a compilation video of people doing things like shooting bottle rockets from their mouths and - well trust me - it gets dumber.

Not funny if you're screaming but your friends are still laughing.

Make sure you are out of the way before the BOOM BOOM!

Make sure whatever you are setting off is far away from the group of people you are with. Oh, and watch the wind direction, like the lady says.

DO NOT shoot at each other for fun.

A great man once said, "Stupid is as stupid does." In fact, if you are the person making fun of someone who is being overly precocious, then you are the stupid one.