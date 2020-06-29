Wyoming Officials to Extend Virus Restrictions Through July 15

Public health orders implemented to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus will remain unchanged through July 15, Governor Mark Gordon announced Monday.

The state currently has 1,144 lab-confirmed cases of the virus with another 299 probable cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported in Wyoming.

Since the current orders went into effect June 15, 288 new cases have been confirmed statewide, accounting for 25% of the total case count. The number of new cases on the state's COVID-19 dashboard is rated 'concerning.'

Increased transmission within Wyoming communities has been noted with new cases reported in 15 counties.

Gordon and state health officials still say Wyomingites need to use face coverings in public settings where it is not possible or not reasonable to remain six feet from others at all time.

“It is clear from the recent increase in cases statewide that the dual threat of COVID-19 to both the health of our citizens and the health of our economy is not going away,” Gordon said in Monday's statement. “No one wants to see the progress we have made vanish, but that requires each of us to make a concerted effort to slow the spread of the virus. It is really simple and depends on everyone practicing good hygiene, social distancing and doing their best to wear a mask in public where social distancing isn’t possible. It’s the way you and our economy will both stay healthy.”

Under the current orders, up to 50 people can gather in a confined space without restrictions. Events with up to 250 people are permitted so long as those in attendance practice social distancing and implement heightened sanitization measures.

Faith-based gatherings including worship services can operate without restrictions, though officials encourage appropriate social distancing.

All public health restrictions that apply to restaurants, bars, gyms and performance spaces will remain in place.