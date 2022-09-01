Avril Lavigne Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star, Machine Gun Kelly Delivers Speech: ‘Inspiration for a Generation of Kids

Avril Lavigne has reached a major career milestone by receiving her very own star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During her acceptance speech Wednesday (Aug. 31), the pop-punk princess thanked those closest to her, including family and friends. She also expressed her gratitude toward famed music producer L.A. Reid "for discovering me at 15 years old, just a kid from a small town in Ontario, Canada."

"He believed in me," she shared.

What's more, Lavigne recalled dropping out of school to come to Hollywood and make a name for herself.

Speaking about the first time she ever saw the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lavigne shared she recalled "seeing these legendary names and I never could have imagined that mine would be here."

Making it a full circle moment, Lavigne even wore the same sweatshirt she had on when she first visited the site years ago.

To commemorate the occasion, Lavigne's pal Machine Gun Kelly was on hand to deliver a speech.

Avril Lavigne, you are an amalgamation, the amalgamation of our generation's childhood, adulthood, angst, love, breakups, all of the above and everything in between. You have been with me way longer than you know. You were with me on all of the times I got my heart broken. Your music was in my headphones. You were an inspiration for a generation of kids like myself, who wore baggy jeans and skated and didn't fit into what MTV's version of what the girls wanted.

Lavigne's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame comes as she celebrates the 20th anniversary of her iconic 2002 debut album, Let Go.

The project was a massive success for her, spawing the hits "Complicated," "I'm With You" and "Sk8er Boi." The album has gone on to sell a massive 16 million copies worldwide and has been certified 7x Platinum in the U.S.