Concerts and Festivals Cancelled and Postponed During Coronavirus Outbreak: See the Full List of Affected Music Events

A number of concerts, festivals and events have been canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus.

As concern over the worldwide pandemic grows, artists like BTS, Madonna and Avril Lavigne have cancelled shows in an effort to prevent spreading the virus. Meanwhile, coronavirus fears have affected major events like SXSW and Tomorrowland Music Festival, as well as TV shows like The Bachelorette, The Amazing Race and more.

BTS, who expected to kick off their new Map of the Soul tour in their hometown of Seoul, South Korea on April 11, 12, 18 and 19, announced the shows will be cancelled and fans will be refunded.

"It is unavoidable that the concert must be canceled without further delay," the Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement (via Pitchfork). "Please understand that this decision was made after extensive and careful consideration in order to cooperate with the government’s measures on restricting public events."

Lavigne also confirmed she's postponing 12 shows in Asia, scheduled to take place in April and May.

"I am so sad to announce that we are unable to tour the Asian market due to the continuous outbreak of the coronavirus," the singer wrote on Instagram on February 29. "My bad, crew and I have been working so hard to bring this tour worldwide and are completely bummed out. Please everybody take care of yourselves and stay healthy. You're in my thoughts and prayers and we are hoping to announce rescheduled shows soon."

Meanwhile, Madonna has canceled shows in Paris on March 9 and 10 due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outbreak and Mariah Carey also postponed an upcoming show in Hawaii.

Concerts that were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus:

Ciara, Yungblud, Maluma and K-pop star Taeyeon and GOT7 have also cancelled shows.

Festivals that were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus:

SXSW

18th Korea Times Music Festival

Ultra Music Festival

Tomorrowland Music Festival

Red Sea International Film Festival

10th Beijing International Film Festival

FILMART 2020

2020 Thessaloniki Documentary Festival

Events that were cancelled or postponed due to the coronavirus:

Facebook F8 Developers Conference

MIPTV 2020

Emerald City Comic-Con

AFI Tribute to Julie Andrews

The London Book Fair

TED 2020

KCON 2020 Japan

TV shows and movies that were affected by the coronavirus:

No Time to Die

Mission: Impossible

The Bachelorette

The Amazing Race