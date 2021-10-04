Ben Affleck Says It Was ‘Fun’ Playing Batman Again in ‘The Flash’

Ben Affleck’s tenure as Batman got off to a rocky start. And a rocky middle. And it seemed like it was headed for an abrupt and anticlimactic end too. After Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice came Justice League, whose theatrical version was an out-and-out disaster, both creatively and financially. Affleck had planned to direct and star in his own solo Batman movie, but that fell apart; his project eventually morphed into The Batman, with Robert Pattinson playing a new Dark Knight for director Matt Reeves.

It looked like that might be it for the Batfleck. But he got at least one more chance to make a good last impression from DC Comics, Warner Bros., and director Andy Muschietti, who brought his Bruce Wayne back for The Flash, which stars Ezra Miller as the Fastest Man Alive, reprising his role from the misbegotten Justice League movie.

Affleck recently spoke about the experience of making The Flash for the first time with Variety, and said it was a marked improvement over the “difficult” time he had on Justice League. As he put it...

It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult... this was really lovely. Really fun. I had a great time ... I’m probably under some gag order that I’m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.

Affleck isn’t the only Batman in the film; Michael Keaton is also getting another shot to make a “last” Batman film, reprising his role from Tim Burton Batman movies for the first time in decades. And since this is also a Flash movie, Affleck’s part may not be that big. (How much room could there be for two Batmen in a movie about the Flash?) But at least the guy enjoyed making it.

The Flash is scheduled to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.

Every DC Comics Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best From Superman and the Mole Men to The Suicide Squad, we ranked every movie based on DC comics.