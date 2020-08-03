6 Best Covid Mask Parody Songs (VIDEOS)

Best way to get through strange times - sing a funny song about it. Even funnier if the song you are singing is based on an old hit song.

We are now half way into 2020, (lord let it end soon) and here are the best COVID-19 mask parody songs written so far.

To the tune of "The Monster Mash" - COVID Mask.

To the tune of "I Wear My Sunglasses At Night", I wear my face mask in the car.

My Mask Will Go On - COVID-19 version of Céline Dion's "My Heart Will Go On"

Remember the song "Safety Dance"? Here is Safety Mask!!!

MC Hammer's "Can't Touch This" - Mask Rendition.

Without a Mask (song parody). Parody of Joe Jackson's 1979 hit song "Is She Really Going Out With Him?"