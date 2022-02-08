With the new year comes some new plans for one of my favorite places, Edness K. Wilkins State Park.

This large state park is located about 6 miles out of Casper and has a great running/walking path as well as a swimming pond and horseback riding trails. It's also a popular drop-off area for locals that like to float the river.

I recently saw an announcement on Facebook that had me REALLY excited.

It seems that there will be three great new additions to the park happening this year.

When I called to asked a few more questions, Carlo Migliaccio, the Park Superintendant was happy to give me all the details.

Keep in mind that the estimated dates of completion for these three projects are not set in stone and may be impacted by weather.

First up let's talk about the 7 rental cabins.

2 of the Cabins are considered "large" and are 14" x 10 " They include a bunk bed, folding table, and stackable chairs. There will also be a porch area, and according to Carlo, it's the perfect size for a family of 4.

5 of the Cabins are "small" and are 8" x 12" and include one bed.

The Cabins will not have electricity or plumbing and will be located on the east side of the park in the Cottonwood Loop area.

They hope to have the cabins ready to rent by Memorial Day.

The second new edition is a 5 Lane Archery Range.

2 of the lanes will be 10 yards, with the other 3 lanes set for 20, 30, and 40 yards. It will be a Static course and the hope is that it will be done by early Fall.

Last but not least is a bridge over the old highway connecting the existing Rails to Trails pathway to the 3 plus miles of running/walking/biking paths at Edness.

I personally am excited about all of these great options that will offer brand new ways for all of us to enjoy Edness.

Here is a look at the original post that alerted me to these fabulous changes.

If you would like to contact Carlo or the other staff at Edness, you can reach them at (307) 577-5150

