Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Mariah Carey's upcoming memoir, Zendaya's secret movie and more, below!

Bill Nye Explains the Science Behind Masks

Bill Nye (a.k.a. "The Science Guy") uploaded a TikTok video concerning the science behind wearing a mask during a viral outbreak. He says in the clip that masks are for protection, showing how they are effective when he tries to blow a candle out while wearing a mask.

Kanye West Allegedly in Midst of Bipolar Episode

According to TMZ, Kanye West is in the middle of a serious bipolar episode, alleges a source supposedly close to Kanye. The source claims that those around him are concerned about how his mental health has impacted his decision-making, which includes him apparently running for president, his controversial interview with Forbes and the revelation that he is running in a new party called the "Birthday Party." (via TMZ)

Mariah Carey Announces Memoir

Mariah Carey has revealed her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah. She announced that she has finished the book last week. Her book will be released September 29 through Andy Cohen Books. The book will be comprised of her memories, mishaps, struggles, survival and, of course, her songs, she said. She will also be reading her own audiobook, which will weave music moments throughout the story. (via Rolling Stone)

Ridley Scott and Kevin MacDonald's New Crowd-Sourced Documentary

Ridley Scott and Kevin MacDonald are looking for fans to star in their new film. They intend to capture a single day on Earth with their film, Life in a Day. On July 25, those who are interested can submit their footage and they encourage everyone to submit, no matter what your experience is. (via People)

Lady A Band, Formerly Lady Antebellum, Falls Out With Singer Lady A

After Lady A dropped "Antebellum" from their band name, they found out that a singer, Anita White, also goes by the name Lady A. They discussed moving on with both parties using their name and even posted screenshots on Instagram of what appeared to be a newfound friendship. However, White's team ended up demanding $10 million. The band, Lady A, claim they had trademarked the name years ago and are asking a court to affirm the trademark. (via Billboard)

Nurse Uses Vacation Time to Fight COVID-19 in Texas

Jacky Crawley had some time off from her full-time job in O'ahu, but instead of relaxing, she flew out to San Antonio Wednesday morning (July 8) to help care for COVID-19 patients. She is one of 200 nurses from across the country who have responded to the city's pleas for help. She told Hawaii News Now that she plans to work there for two weeks because she feels they need her help. (via Hawaii News Now)

Zendaya Secretly Filmed Movie During Coronavirus Lockdown

Zendaya secretly filmed a movie from Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. The project has already finished production and was filmed quietly during the pandemic from June 17 to July 2 at the Caterpillar House in California. The film reportedly followed coronavirus protocol. The film is called Malcolm & Marie and is said to include social themes relevant to current events. (via People)