Fischer Family Back Home In Wyoming After Vehicle Stolen In Denver

It has been a very eventful last few days for the Fischer family. Their van was stolen from the hotel they were staying at Friday evening (July 10th, 2020), along with all the medical equipment for their son Lane who has down syndrome.

Less than 24-hours ago, Denver 7 reported that the Fischer family were stranded in Colorado. They setup a donation fund via their Denver7Cares page.

Through the Contact7Gives program, thousands of people from all over the country, including of course Colorado and Wyoming, donated two brand new car seats (one for Lane's sister Lyzz) and $300.00 in gift cards to get the Fischers back to their home in Sheridan. A Denver Target location also pitched in to get the family things they needed like food and gas.

Lane's father, Ira, was moved to tears over the outpouring of generosity. In the video (shown above), Ira stated:

Wow is an understatement. I'm at a lose (for words).

The Fischer family still need a new van. In addition to the stolen vehicle, a 1996 Chevy, there was also gear and equipment for Lane that was also stolen, including two vents and a vent stand, an oxygen concentrator and five oxygen tanks.

Donations can still be made to assist the Fischers through the Contact7Cares program. One hundred percent of contributions go to helping the family. Be sure to specify donations are for the Fischers by selecting "Help Replace Stolen Handicap Van" in the drop down menu.

Click here to donate.