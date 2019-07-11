Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber Drop ‘Bad Guy’ Remix: Listen
Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have teamed up for a "Bad Guy" remix!
After teasing fans all week, the "Bury a Friend" singer confirmed she did, in fact, collaborate with her childhood crush to give us the remix we didn't know we needed. On Thursday (July 11), Eilish shared the exciting news on her Instagram account alongside a throwback photo of herself surrounded by posters of Bieber.
"BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN," she wrote.
The Canadian pop star shared the same photo to his account, writing, "@billieilish so proud of you. Remix."
This collab is a big moment for the 17-year-old, who's a longtime fan of Bieber. “It wasn’t like I was just a fan, man. I’ve been in love before, and it was with him,” she told Marie Claire earlier this year.
The two finally met in person at Coachella in April, where they exchanged a long hug during Ariana Grande's headlining set.
Listen to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" featuring Justin Bieber, below:
...and check out the full "Bad Guy" remix lyrics, too:
[Intro: Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber]
Hmm, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, hmm
Da-da-da-hmm (Yeah, yeah)
Oh, ah
[Verse 1: Billie Eilish]
White shirt now red, my bloody nose
Sleepin', you're on your tippy toes
Creepin' around like no one knows
Think you're so criminal
Bruises on both my knees for you
Don't say thank you or please
I do what I want when I'm wanting to
My soul? So cynical
[Chorus 1: Billie Eilish]
So you're a tough guy
Like it really rough guy
Just can't get enough guy
Chest always so puffed guy
I'm that bad type
Make your mama sad type
Make your girlfriend mad tight
Might seduce your dad type
I'm the bad guy
Duh
[Post-Chorus: Billie Eilish]
I'm the bad guy
[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]
Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is froze (So icy)
I got more ice than, than the snow
That guy, don't act like you don't know
That guy, so critical (Skrrt)
Tattoos on both my sleeves
Yeah, I don't sleep, please don't wake me
Loosen my tie up so I can breathe
It ain't political, oh no (Uh-uh)
[Chorus 2: Justin Bieber & Billie Eilish]
Yeah, I'm a bad guy
Ain't no holdin' back guy
Come off like I'm mad guy
Always got your back guy
Yeah, I'm the real type
Keep you for the thrills type
Show you what it feels like
Got an open invite
I'm the bad guy, woah-ooh
(Duh)
[Post-Chorus: Billie Eilish]
I'm the bad guy
Duh
I'm only good at bein' bad, bad
[Bridge: Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber]
(Ahh)
(Ah)
I like when you get mad
I guess I'm pretty glad that you're alone (So icy)
You said she's scared of me?
I mean, I don't see what she sees
But maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne (Let's go)
[Outro: Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber]
I'm a bad guy (Damn right)
I-I'm a bad guy (Aw, yeah)