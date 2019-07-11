Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber have teamed up for a "Bad Guy" remix!

After teasing fans all week, the "Bury a Friend" singer confirmed she did, in fact, collaborate with her childhood crush to give us the remix we didn't know we needed. On Thursday (July 11), Eilish shared the exciting news on her Instagram account alongside a throwback photo of herself surrounded by posters of Bieber.

"BAD GUY FEAT. JUSTIN BIEBER OUT NOWWW OMGFFFFGGG ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE MAN," she wrote.

The Canadian pop star shared the same photo to his account, writing, "@billieilish so proud of you. Remix."

This collab is a big moment for the 17-year-old, who's a longtime fan of Bieber. “It wasn’t like I was just a fan, man. I’ve been in love before, and it was with him,” she told Marie Claire earlier this year.

The two finally met in person at Coachella in April, where they exchanged a long hug during Ariana Grande's headlining set.

Listen to Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy" featuring Justin Bieber, below:

...and check out the full "Bad Guy" remix lyrics, too:

[Intro: Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber]

Hmm, da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da, hmm

Da-da-da-hmm (Yeah, yeah)

Oh, ah

[Verse 1: Billie Eilish]

White shirt now red, my bloody nose

Sleepin', you're on your tippy toes

Creepin' around like no one knows

Think you're so criminal

Bruises on both my knees for you

Don't say thank you or please

I do what I want when I'm wanting to

My soul? So cynical

[Chorus 1: Billie Eilish]

So you're a tough guy

Like it really rough guy

Just can't get enough guy

Chest always so puffed guy

I'm that bad type

Make your mama sad type

Make your girlfriend mad tight

Might seduce your dad type

I'm the bad guy

Duh

[Post-Chorus: Billie Eilish]

I'm the bad guy

[Verse 2: Justin Bieber]

Gold teeth, my neck, my wrist is froze (So icy)

I got more ice than, than the snow

That guy, don't act like you don't know

That guy, so critical (Skrrt)

Tattoos on both my sleeves

Yeah, I don't sleep, please don't wake me

Loosen my tie up so I can breathe

It ain't political, oh no (Uh-uh)

[Chorus 2: Justin Bieber & Billie Eilish]

Yeah, I'm a bad guy

Ain't no holdin' back guy

Come off like I'm mad guy

Always got your back guy

Yeah, I'm the real type

Keep you for the thrills type

Show you what it feels like

Got an open invite

I'm the bad guy, woah-ooh

(Duh)

[Post-Chorus: Billie Eilish]

I'm the bad guy

Duh

I'm only good at bein' bad, bad

[Bridge: Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber]

(Ahh)

(Ah)

I like when you get mad

I guess I'm pretty glad that you're alone (So icy)

You said she's scared of me?

I mean, I don't see what she sees

But maybe it's 'cause I'm wearing your cologne (Let's go)

[Outro: Billie Eilish & Justin Bieber]

I'm a bad guy (Damn right)

I-I'm a bad guy (Aw, yeah)