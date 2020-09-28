Black History Center Opens at the University of Wyoming

A new Black History Center has opened at the University of Wyoming.

The UW Black Studies Center (UWBSC) is in Room 117 of Ross Hall, with Fredrick Douglass Dixon as the center's first director. Dixon is an assistant professor in the School of Culture, Gender, and Social justice.

The center will use culturally responsive teaching, rural community-focused engagement, and evidence-based research to attract high-quality students to UW, who will actively contribute to the development of Black studies.

The UWBSC plans more initiatives/programs during academic years such as a community scholars initiative, development of a leader’s institute, establishment of a recruitment initiative, creation of a graduate bridge program, expansion of the Black History Month celebration and the Black History Month conference, and a variety of workshops.