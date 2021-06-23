Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Diagnosed With Cancer

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has announced he’s battling cancer.

Loudwire confirmed the news through a representative for the band. See the bassist's statement, which he also shared via Instagram, below.

"For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the hopefully near future. Love to you all."

The news comes following an Instagram Story that Hoppus posted and deleted on June 23.

Fans initially became worried about Hoppus’ health when the bassist / vocalist shared a photo of himself inside a health care center. Hoppus was shown sitting in an infusion chair, seemingly with an IV in his arm, as he clutched onto a pillow, blanket and Playstation 5 controller.

“Yes hello. One cancer treatment, please,” the Instagram Story read. Fans also pointed out that Hoppus appeared to have no hair under his hat and no eyebrows behind his glasses.

IG: Mark Hoppus

We’d like to wish the Blink-182 legend a full and speedy recovery. Fans can send Hoppus well wishes via his Twitter or Instagram accounts.