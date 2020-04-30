Here is a flashback from over 20 years ago. This throwback video shows blink-182 early in their career, performing a concert at the Snow King Center in Jackson, Wyoming on December 31st, 1996.

The video, posted by YouTube channel Felony Records, was uploaded on Tuesday (April 28th, 2020). The audio and video quality isn't the greatest, but considering the video is over 24 years old, that fact that it's survived this long is a miracle.

From what I can tell, the majority of the 13 songs performed, came off the Dude Ranch album, which predates Travis Barker being in the group. This was the original band line-up, consisting of of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and drummer, Scott Raynor.