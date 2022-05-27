There is Only One ‘Whole Foods’ in the Entire State of Wyoming

Whole Foods is one of the most popular health food store chains in North America, having over 500 stores throughout the continent. Maybe that's why I was shocked to find out that there is only one location in the entire state of Wyoming.

The Cowboy State's only Whole Foods (so far), is located in Jackson. It was formerly the Jackson Whole Grocer, which was an awesome play on words (Jackson "Hole" vs Jackson "Whole"... brilliant).

The Jackson Hole Experience YouTube channel posted an awesome time lapse video of the last days of the Jackson Whole Grocer store from April last year (2021).

The original Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, back in 1980. Since that time, the company was acquired by Amazon in February of 2017.

Here's to hoping we see more stores in other areas of Wyoming, perhaps Casper or Cheyenne.

