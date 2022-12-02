Blowing, Drifting Snow. Hazardous Travel Conditions in Natrona County.

Traveling may prove difficult this morning in Natrona County, especially for high profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service says there are dangerous crosswinds that make it potentially dangerous for high profile vehicles.

Be extra cautious on Outer Drive in South Casper.

The weather service predicts upwards of 2", but a sunny afternoon.

