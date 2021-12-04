Outer Drive Between Mills and Evansville Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has announced that WY 258, better known as Outer Drive in Casper, between Mills and Evansville is closed to light, high profile vehicles.

This is due to an Extreme Blow Over Risk.

The road is currently open to all other vehicles.

Additionally, I-25 near Cheyenne, between Cheyenne and Exit 29 and Whitaker Rd. is also closed to light, high profile vehicles. Similarly, I-25 between Chugwater and Exit 73, WY is also closed to light, high profile vehicles, as is I-25 in Wheatland, between Exit 73, WY 34 and and Wheatland.

There is an extreme blow over risk for all cases.