Casper Bobcat Hockey Team Bus Stolen and Damaged

In a strange but true story, the bus belonging to the Casper Bobcat junior hockey team was stolen late Monday and found abandoned on the old Glenrock Highway (26-20) just east of Hat Six Road, according to team spokesperson Wendy Ambrefe.

The GPS of the vehicle indicated that the bus was started about 11:30 Monday night on private property near East Yellowstone Highway, just west of Beverly and then turned off at 12:20 early Tuesday morning.

It appears that the bus slid off the highway and the driver tried to get the vehicle back on the road, damaging the rear tires in addition to burying the bus deeper into the snow. It also appears that the driver knew how to start the bus considering it's not exactly as easy as turning the ignition key. A complete assessment of the damage has not been completed but the team is searching for a new mode of transportation for a road trip to Steamboat, Colorado coming up on Friday.

Any information about the incident can be passed along to the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278.