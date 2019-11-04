UPDATE (3 p.m. Monday)

The Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation says a 45-year-old Cheyenne man is suspected of killing the victim in Cheyenne, then dumping the body in a remote area south of Cody.

===============================================================

One person is in custody after a dead body was found Saturday on private property south of Cody.

The victim has been identified as a southeast Wyoming resident, but the Park County Sheriff's Office did not immediately release the name of the deceased in a statement Monday morning.

A suspect, who was apprehended by sheriff's deputies as well as officers of the Bureau of Land Management, was also not named in the news release.

The body was found south of Cody, west of Highway 120 on private property shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday by a local hunter.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and is being handled by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

Further details were not immediately available.