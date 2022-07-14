BREAKING: Vehicle Drives Into House on Robertson Road, Traffic Backed Up

UPDATE:

Dane Andersen, the Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that the vehicle in question drove straight into the home, eventually landing inside of the house's garage.

Andersen stated that Casper Fire-EMS responders extracted the driver of the vehicle, who was the sole occupant, and he was transported to Wyoming Medical Center. Andersen was unable to to comment on the condition of the driver, or the extent of his injuries.

Andersen did confirm that the residents of the house were not home at the time of the crash.

A vehicle has reportedly driven into a house located in the area of Robertson and Aster Roads.

Not many details are available at this point, but K2 Radio News has reached out to the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS, who are on scene at the site of the crash.

Traffic appears to be significantly backed up, and travelers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

According to eye (and ear?) witness reports, "Radio traffic indicated it was a truck, and they were investigating it as possibly the driver falling asleep."

It is not known at this time whether the occupants of the home were present at the time of the crash.

K2 Radio News will update this breaking story as more details become available.