Budweiser Reminds Us We’re All on ‘One Team’ With New Commercial

The beer company is also putting their sports investments toward a good cause.

During this pandemic, I can feel a strong sense of unity. I was at the grocery store this week and I could feel it. There was more of a sense of courtesy and grace among the customers and employees than I saw just two weeks ago when I was last there. It gives me hope for what's to come after this pandemic.

Budweiser also feels this unity.

Their new commercial opens with one of the biggest things were missing during this time which is sports. It then highlights, or "raises a Bud" to, the heroes of this pandemic like healthcare workers, first responders and grocery store clerks. They also tell us how we can all help during this time by showing us what they are doing in the fight against COVID-19.

Anheuser-Busch, the parent company of Budweiser, is taking their sports investments for this year and instead will be using them for Coronavirus relief efforts. Their $5 million donation to the American Red Cross will include airtime for public service announcements. In addition, they will be opening up stadiums, whom they partner with across the country, as blood drive centers.

The beer makers have also been in the news for using their facilities to make hand sanitizer, creating an initiative to help shelter dogs find foster homes, and maintaining a nationwide list of restaurants and bars that are open during this time.