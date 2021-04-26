Red Cross Assisting After Casper Home Badly Damaged In Fire

The Red Cross is assisting after a home in the 1600 block of South Cedar Street was badly damaged Monday afternoon.

Casper Fire-EMS says crews were called at roughly 1:30 p.m. and when they arrived, they found heavy fire in a home and a second outbuilding behind it.

According to the fire department, crews verified that no one was inside the structures. A pet was removed and reunited with its owner, however.

According to a Casper Fire news release, damage to the residence and the building behind it was extensive. The release says the residence suffered extensive damage to its exterior.

The displaced occupants are being assisted by the City/County Burn Fund and American Red Cross.

The cause remains under investigation.