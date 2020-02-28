C.J. Box to Speak at University of Wyoming

New York Times best selling author, C.J. Box, will be featuring his new novel, "Long Range", on March 12 at 12 pm in the University of Wyoming's American Heritage Center (AHC).

The author will be in the Stock Growers Room to debut his latest novel in the Joe Pickett series, as well as signing books. His novel will be available at the event by the university store.

C.J. Box has written 20 novels in the Joe Pickett series, which documents the life and adventures of Wyoming game warden Pickett. Along with this series, Box has five stand-alone novels and a story series.

