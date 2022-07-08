‘Captain America 4’ Lands a Director

The new Captain America is getting ready to take flight in his own movie.

At the conclusion of last year’s Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson officially inherited Steve Rogers’ old shield and became the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. Since then, Marvel has remained silent on what’s next for the character, but rumors have persisted that the company is already quietly developing a fourth Captain America movie, this one centered around Sam instead of Steve.

While Marvel still hasn’t officially confirmed that news, The Hollywood Reporter now says the project has a director: Julius Onah. His previous work includes 2018’s The Cloverfield Paradox — which you may remember as the surprise Cloverfield sequel that was dropped on Netflix immediately after it was first announced during the Super Bowl — and 2019’s indie thriller Luce.

THR has no details on the plot of the movie, and they don’t know whether Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers (who is technically old and retired but still alive in the MCU) will appear in the sequel. The movie is being written by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson, the creator and one of the writers of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. There‘s also the question of whether the Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, will appear in the movie as well. (My bet would be probably not, except perhaps in some kind of brief cameo.)

Captain America 4 does not have an official release date yet. Technically, the project hasn’t even been officially announced by Marvel. But given this development, that could happen soon.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 29 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.