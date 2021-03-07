‘Cars and Coffee’ Kicks Off Casper Car Show Season

More than 50 cars, their owners and friends, and not a few spectators stopped by the east side Metro Coffee Company on Sunday for probably the first local car show of the year called "Cars and Coffee."

Cole Bina showed up and showed off his bright blue 1991 Mazda Miata, which he and his father restored.

The day was perfect.

"It got me out here; it's the first nice weekend of the year," Cole Bina said.

'You know, COVID's kind of starting to get down on people a lot, and it's nice to come out and enjoy the nice weather, talk to people, bring out all the cool cars all the hot rods, kind of hang out and have good cars and coffee," Bina said.

Trayton Meyer and his friend Lucas Koepp sat in front of Meyer's 2013 stock Java-black pearl Subaru WRX, which was a minor restoration project

Meyer said you don't get anything better than a Subaru sound.

Lucas Koepp (r), Trayton Meyer. Tom Morton, Townsquare Media

And Kevin McBride brought his immaculate white 2014 Corvette Stingray.

McBride said the local Corvette Club in May, July and September will be sponsoring autocross races, which are timed events and will be held at the south end of the Eastridge Mall.

"So we're kind of recruiting a bunch of the kids out here to come play in a safe environment where they can find out what their car can do, legally," McBride said.

