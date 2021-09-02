He Helped People; He Loved Cars – 3rd Annual Rich Logan Memorial Car & Bike Show

There are 5 things that Rich Logan loved more than anything else: his family, his friends, his town and, perhaps more than anything else honestly, his cars and his bikes. Okay, there is nothing that mattered more to Rich than his family and friends…but he sure did love his toys.

Get our free mobile app

Always a car and bike enthusiast, Rich Logan was a frequent at many a car/motorcycle show when he was alive. When he passed away four years ago, after a valiant battle against cancer, Logan left behind a grieving widow, a hurt community and some pretty awesome cars.

Logan actually gave a few of his cars to his close friend John Huff, owner of Yellowstone Garage. Huff and Logan were close; as close as two men could be, really. Huff even paid tribute to his friend by naming his own son Logan.

“I knew Rich Logan since about 1975,” John Huff, owner of Yellowstone Garage stated. “I got to be real good friends with him; he worked in the oil field like I did and he was a really good guy. He helped people. He loved cars. He got cancer a little over 4 years ago and got sick and I watched him go from ‘healthy’ to ‘dead’ in about a year. It was very painful to watch. He was a very kind and compassionate guy. Everybody loved him. It was tough.”

It’s never easy when a loved one passes away but, after the grieving process ended (as much as it ever really could end) Huff knew that he wanted to pay tribute to his friend in another way.

“We were sitting here, trying to come up with a couple ideas and we thought to ourselves, ‘We oughta have a car show a couple times this summer,’” Huff revealed. “Rich’s widow, Cindy came to mind and my girlfriend, Wendi said ‘Why don’t we call it the Rich Logan Memorial Car Show?’”

“That was it,” Huff continued. “We told Cindy and she started crying. She’s cried a lot. We’re gonna have not just cars, but bikes too because Rich loved his bikes.”

“This will be a very sentimental event,” Huff added.

On Friday, September 3 and Saturday, September 4 The Yellowstone Garage, partnering with CityWide Car Club and The Hall on Ash will be presenting the 3rd Annual 'Rich Logan Memorial Car and Bike Show.' From 11am to 2pm or later, the community is invited to come check out some amazing cars and motorcycles, eat great food, listen to some tunes and pay respect to a man that to have known was to have loved. Rich Logan loved his town as much as he loved having a good time.

On Friday, from 7pm to 11pm there will be a "Grease-inspired sock hop with a live DJ." The flyer for the event encourages guests to "Come dressed to impress with your favorite 50s attire and dance the night away to oldies at The Hall on Ash." It's just a $5 cover charge, and the proceeds will benefit the Vietnam Vets Legacy Group, as well as Mimi's House.

The following day, from 8am to 10am there will be a Poker Run that starts at Moser Energy and ends at Yellowstone Garage. And then, the 'Car Show and Shine' begins at 11am, lasting until 3pm. Community members will gather to celebrate the life and loves of Rich Logan. It’s family-friendly and will feature games for children, in addition to the toys for the grownups. There will be live music, courtesy of Chaser, as well as various food vendors, activities and more. Trophies will be awarded and competition will be fierce. One has to believe that Logan himself will be watching the events unfold from his big La-Z-Boy in the sky.

Rich Logan was a good man; nobody will say any different. Now, the community has the chance to celebrate the life (and the vehicles) of Rich Logan while, partying out in the sun and enjoying all of the best parts about Downtown Casper, which just so happen to be the very same things that Logan so proudly stood for- fun, fellowship, family, community and, last but certainly not least….cars. It was always about the cars for him and now the community has the chance to go to one more car show with Rich Logan.