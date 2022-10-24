Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill Re-Opening in Casper Under New Ownership

Yellowstone Garage Bar & Grill closed its doors earlier this year when owner John Huff announced that he made the decision to close the eatery, due to COVID-19.

Huff took to Facebook to make the announcement, stating that the Garage was the hardest business he had ever worked in.

Well I finally made the decision to close the Yellowstone Garage. It was the hardest business I ever got into, especially with the covid episode.

My heart is heavy and I feel like I have let everyone down because I never figured out how to make it work financially.

I have to say, those who are in this business and understand what it takes have my total respect and admiration. Thanks to my employees, customers, businesses, musicians, family and everyone else who supported us throughout this adventure.

It was a sad day for car enthusiasts, fans of live music, and hungry Casperites who loved the vibes and the food and drink options that the Yellowstone Garage offered.

The closing of Yellowstone Garage also resulted in the eventual conclusion of Rock the Block, though the weekly concert series did try to hang on a little longer.

Now, however, there's good news. Yellowstone Garage announced on Facebook that it is now under new ownership and is opening in the near future!

It's also searching for new wait-staff.

That comes from an announcement on the Yellowstone Garage Facebook page.

Yellowstone Garage Bar and Grill is under new ownership! We are seeking friendly, high-energy front of house wait staff. Do you love dad jokes? Do you like poorly crafted pop culture references? Do you want to work in a place that treats you like family? Then we're just the place for you! Apply today and let's chat!

There's no timetable yet on just when the restaurant will re-open, but this is good news for patrons in Downtown Casper.K2 Radio News will update this developing story as more information becomes available.