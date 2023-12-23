Bull Horn Brewery Announces the Return of ‘Rock the Block’ to Casper

One of Casper's favorite weekly outdoor events is slated to return for summer 2024. Rock the Block is coming back to Yellowstone Garage.

The official Yellowstone Garage facebook shared the news with a pair of graphics for both Rock The Block and Bull Horn Brewery, and a message that stated:

Rock the Block is excited to announce our homecoming!

We are delighted to announce that we will be returning to Bull Horn Brewery at Yellowstone Garage for our 2024 season. In doing so, no former members of Rock the Block 2023 will be directly involved in the administration of this event. We look forward to seeing you this summer, back at Yellowstone Garage.

Stay tuned for our schedule for the summer ❤️

355 W Yellowstone Hwy 307-333-1112

Someone in the comment section of the Facebook post asked if Dynamic Sound and Lighting would be a part of the event. Bull Horn Brewery at Yellowstone Garage replied that they will not.

For more details on the event, follow their Facebook here and visit the Bull Horn Brewing website here.

