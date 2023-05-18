The First ‘Rock the Block’ Event of the Year Will Feature ‘Rumbletrunk’

Now that Rock the Block has found its new forever home in front of Boomtown Blast, in the Sunrise Shopping Center parking lot, it was only a matter of time until the first event took place.

Now we know when, where and who will be performing.

The band Rumbletrunk will be the first of many to headline the summer events.

The official Rock The Block with Rumbletrunk Facebook event page states:

Join us as we jam out with Rumbletrunk for the first Rock the Block of 2023 AT OUR NEW LOCATION outside of Boomtown Blast at the Sunrise Shopping Center!

Featuring several familiar vendors, and even more new faces, Rock the Block 2023 is one for the record books! We look forward to seeing you Wednesday, May 31st, and all Wednesdays this summer, at the Sunrise Shopping Center for Rock the Block, 2023!

Get our free mobile app

Make sure to mark your calendar and set your reminders for Wednesday, May 31st, for the first Rock the Block event of 2023.

10 Things We Did in 2020 in Casper That We No Longer Do 2020 seems like a lifetime ago, but not that long ago we were right in the middle of a pandemic. Here are some thing we did back then that we don't do anymore.