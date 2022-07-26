PHOTOS: Final Rock the Block is the End of an Era

It's the end of an era.

Get our free mobile app

For years, Rock the Block had been a staple a summer nights in Downtown Casper. Stationed outside of Yellowstone Bar & Grill, Rock the Block was a chance for the community to come out, eat some food, drink some beer, listen to music and, most importantly, spend some time together.

It was a highlight of summer for so many people and now, for the time being, it is gone.

Rock the Block announced last week that they would hosting their final event on Wednesday, July 20 and if this was, indeed, the end...it went out with a bang.

"The organizers of Rock the Block would like to formally invite you to our FINAL Rock the Block, to be held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022," a social media post read. "Let’s make the last one the best one yet!"

Read More: Rock the Block Holding Final Event on Wednesday

It was certainly one for the ages.

Burning Bridges, a local band who was as much a staple of Rock the Block as anything, played their hits (and others' hits) for the huge crowd who came out one more time to have their block rocked.

People danced, they laughed, they bought food and drink and they spent time with their community for one last time.

Luckily, though Rock the Block may be gone (for now), the spirit of the event is alive and well. Both David Street Station and The Gaslight Social have upped their live-show performances, putting on a variety of shows almost every week, between the two of them. Both have proven themselves to be incredible venues for live music and community events.

But Rock the Block did it first, and for that, they will always be remembered. John Huff had a dream, all those years ago. His dream was to bring the community together, offering them a place of fellowship with each other. Years ago, before Downtown Casper was ever even considered to be a 'destination,' Rock the Block was the only place people could go to listen to live music from local bands, as the sun set behind them. It laid the foundation for what Casper's downtown area would eventually become, and it's impact on the community cannot be understated.

Read More: PHOTOS: John Huff on Cruizin' with the Oldies Car Show

Whether the event itself ever returns remains undetermined, but because of the foundation that it created, because of the memories it left behind, other venues have captured the spirit of the event, offering various concerts throughout the summer months.

So rest assured, Casper - the block will still be rocked.