‘Boomtown Blast’ Is Now Open Inside the Sunrise Shopping Center

Casper has a new location for fun for all ages. Located inside the Sunrise Shopping Center, at the former Sunrise Lanes location, Boomtown Blast is now open.

The official Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page shared photos of the ribbon cutting ceremony along with a caption that read:

What a fun Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening for Boomtown Blast. The bowling alley is state of the art and also has a full arcade. Enjoy food and beverages while you play with family & friends! Congratulations to Ed, the Hawleys and the staff, your new facility is really literally a blast!

The official Boomtown Blast websites states:

Boomtown Blast in Casper is an unexpected source of fun for Central Wyoming. It’s a family-friendly hub of activity by day and popular gathering spot for grown-ups after dark. 16 modern bowling lanes, an arcade with the latest games, and a grill serving up delicious food and drink equals fun for all ages at Boomtown Blast!

Make sure to check out Boomtown Blast online (click here), to check out the new menu, the info on the arcade and all the options at Casper newest bowling alley.

