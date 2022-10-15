LOOK: Casper Sunrise Center Fall Craft Show

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media

Who doesn't love a good crafty craft show?

Happening today and tomorrow, there's a fall craft show at Sunrise Shopping Center from 9 AM to 5 PM.

There are over 50 vendors with unique art, gifts, crafts, jewelry, bath and body, and mouth watering goodies.

It's the perfect chance to get a head start on your holiday shopping AND support local businesses.

Fall Craft Fair at Sunset Shopping Center

