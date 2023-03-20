‘Rock the Block’ Aims to Keep Casper Updated on 2023 Events

Since the Yellowstone Garage Bar, Grill and Venue permanently closed (for the second time), the future of Rock the Block has been in the air.

Last Thursday (March 16th, 2023), the official Rock the Block Facebook shared a link, along with a very detailed message that read:

We have been hard at work, and have now created a one-stop-shop for all your Rock the Block needs! Visit https://dynamicsoundandlightingwy.com/rock-the-block/ to stay up-to-date on all things Rock the Block, view our fundraising thermometer, and even sign up as a vendor or sponsor!

Registration has been light so far. Vendor spaces are available all summer long, but hurry, as discounts on our booth fees won't be available much longer!

Are you a band interested in playing Rock the Block? Interested talent should reach out at RTBCasper@gmail.com!

The recent social media post, as well as the new website are a combined good sign that the "Rock the Block" events will indeed be taking place again for the summer 2023 season

Final Rock the Block is the End of an Era For years, Rock the Block had been a staple a summer nights in Downtown Casper. Stationed outside of Yellowstone Bar & Grill, Rock the Block was a chance for the community to come out, eat some food, drink some beer, listen to music and, most importantly, spend some time together.

