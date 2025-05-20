Wyoming Is Ranked in the Top 10 Best States for Military Retirees

Wyoming has always been known as one of the states that takes care of its veterans, but now we've made the top ten nationally.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, personal finance website, WalletHub, released their annual "Best & Worst States for Military Retirees".

The Cowboy State ranked 9th overall, beating out all our border neighbors by a significant margin (with the sole exception being South Dakota that came in 10th).

Here are list of the key metrics used for the study and how Wyoming ranked in each:

2nd - Quality of Life Rank

4th - Veterans per Capita

4th - Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans

5th - Percentage of Homeless Veterans (top 5 lowest)

5th - Percentage of Veteran-Owned Businesses (top 5 highest)

9th - Overall Ranking

13th - Housing Affordability

13th - Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans

14th - Economic Environment Rank

30th - Health Care Rank

WalletHub stated:

As military personnel retire, whether they've faced active combat or not, they may find it difficult to readjust to civilian life. Many retirees also face major struggles including Posttraumatic Stress Disorder, disability and homelessness, which are especially difficult to deal with during this period of economic difficulty. These veterans must also consider how state tax policies on military benefits vary, along with the relative friendliness of different job markets and other socioeconomic factors, when choosing a state in which to settle down.

The study did shed some light on a few areas that still need some work, but it's nice to see how well we're doing overall for those that fought for the freedoms that we so readily enjoy daily.

