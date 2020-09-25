Casper Boy Grew Up a Monster Truck Fan Now Returning as a Driver

Jacob Ladwig grew up in Casper loving monster trucks. This weekend, he'll return as the driver of Rat Attack. His mother shared some pictures and his story with us.

Jacob's mom, Brandie Sundem, shared this note with us about how Jacob went from being a fan as a little boy to a driver of his dream trucks. He'll be in Casper this weekend for the Monster Truck Nitro Tour happening at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Our son Jacob Ladwig has had an obsession with monster trucks his whole life. If anyone ever asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, his answer would always be "a monster truck driver". He never missed a monster truck show at the Casper Event's Center. As he got older he never changed his dream but did get made fun of and told (even by his school counselors) that it wasn't a realistic career and he needed to think of something more realistic. He would come home crying because everyone thought he was immature for loving monster trucks so much. Being his parents we never told him his dream was never going to happen (we did think it but never said it to him) we always encouraged him. Needless to say, he did become a monster truck driver and is here with his truck Rat Attack for the show this weekend. He has waited a long time to be able to come to his home town (Casper) to do a show and to prove to everyone that didn't support him or made fun of him that if you believe and never give up, your dreams can come true. We are so proud of our son.

Here's Jacob in his younger days at one of the many Casper monster truck events.

Photo courtesy of Brandie Sundem

Photo courtesy of Brandie Sundem

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will be Saturday at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with two performances, one at 1:30 pm and later at 7:30 pm. You can get tickets through the official website and go cheer on one of Casper's own who's returning to the town where he first had the dream.

Thanks to Brandie for sharing Jacob's story with us. We're a big fan of Casper dreams coming true.