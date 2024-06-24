‘Monster Truck Nitro Tour’ Returns to the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo in Casper

If you are a fan of car-crushing, high flying, monster truck action, then this is the event for you.

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour returns to the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo this July.

Monster Truck Nitro Tour

CASPER, WY will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on July 6th for TWO Monster show! Plus, you can see the trucks up close at the pre-event Pit Party!

Here are the Monster Trucks that will be at this year's event (subject to change):

BEAR FOOT

LONE WOLF

BOSS GATOR

RAMPAGE

CAROLINA CRUSHER

See these incredible 10,000-pound giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro

Tour!

RIDE TRUCK: Experience the ride of your life on-board a real Monster Truck.

AITOGRAPH PIT PARTY: Meet the drivers, get autographs, and take photos with the Monsters

TUFF TRUCKS: Watch as these hard core off-racers go head-to-head to find out who’s there toughest!

Event Details:

WHEN: Two shows on Saturday, July 6th, 2024 | 1:30 pm & 7:00 pm (pit party starts an hour and half before show time).

WHERE: Central Wyoming Fairgrounds - 1700 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper, WY 82604

COST: Advance adult tickets start at $25.00 | Children ages 3 - 12 start at $5.00 (under 2 years old are free).

Tickets are subject to a service charge. Online fees may be applied. Keep in mind, ticket prices go up day of the show.

You won't have to worry about what the good ole Wyoming weather is going to do either. Per the official Monster Truck Nitro Tour website, the event will run...rain or shine!

