‘Monster Truck Nitro Tour’ Returns to the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds This July

Get ready for all the high-flying, high-octane, car-crunching, adrenaline-filled action of monster trucks, as the fun returns to the Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo this summer.

The official Monster Truck Tour Facebook page shared the following video, along with a caption that read:

Get Your Tickets Today!

CASPER, WY will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on July 8th for TWO Monster shows!

🗓️Saturday, July 8th, 2023 @ 1:30 pm

➡️(Pit Party 12:00 pm–1:00 pm)

🗓️Saturday, July 8th, 2023 @ 7:00 pm

➡️(Pit Party 5:30 pm–6:30 pm)

See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour! Plus, you can see the trucks up close at the pre-event Pit Party!

Feel the Monster Truck Thunder💥

Plus, you can meet the drivers and see the trucks up close at the pre-event Autograph Pit Party!

A fun time for the entire family! We hope to see you there!

Get our free mobile app

According to the official Monster Truck Nitro Tour website, the event will run...rain or shine!

Advance discount tickets are available online at www.MonsterTruckTour.com or they can be purchased at the Gate:

Tickets are subject to a service charge.

Fees may be applied.

Children 2 and under are FREE!

Ticket prices go up prior to and day of show.

Bring the entire family out for all the monster truck fun.

These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better