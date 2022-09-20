Smoke & Soul Festival/BBQ Competition Returning to Casper on October 8

Very few things go better together than live music and BBQ. The Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming know this, which is why they've created the 'Smoke & Soul Fest,' which combines live music with smoked meat and beer.

Does it get any better than that?

The event, which is a Kansas City BBQ Society-sanctioned competition, will feature a variety of categories, according to Visit Casper.

Kids-Q – for children 5-17, they are divided into three different groups depending on age. They start cooking at 9:30am and end at 11am.

KCBS Competition – This is a Kansas City Barbeque Sanctioned competition with official rules. They start cooking early in the morning and are typically ready to serve the community at 4pm. They are judged by official judges.

Backyard BBQ Competition – this is our amateur competition. They will be ready to serve the community by 1:30p-2p. They will be judged by community members.

The community event starts at 1pm. There is live music, beer tent, taste testing tent, vendor booths, and other family activities.

Registration fees range in price, depending on the competition.

For the 'Kids-Q' competition, the price is $25.

For the 'Backyard BBQ' Competition, the fee is $50.

For the 'KCBS BBQ' Competition, it's between $250-$300.

This will certainly be an all-day event for the competitors, but the community is invited to the event at 1 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming who, according to their website, exists to "educate the community about the impact of brain injury so they can embrace prevention strategies."

The BIAW serves brain injury survivors, caregivers, and loved ones "by providing the best information available to cope, grow, and flourish."

The event is happening at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on October 8, 2022. For more information, or to register for the competition, you can visit the Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming website, or call 307-277-8575 and ask for Brandy. You can also Email Brandy at Brandy@wybia.org.

If you've ever wanted to experience a true Kansas City-style BBQ competition, this is your chance. There's just something about smoked meats, beer, and live music that speaks to our hearts, and feeds our souls.

