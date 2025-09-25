Super Flea Market Returns to Central Wyoming Fairgrounds This October

One of Casper's oldest events returns for another year at the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo grounds in October.

The Facebook event page for the Super Flea Market states:

Saturday & Sunday, October 4th & 5th

9 AM – 4 PM

Fairgrounds – Industrial Building, Casper, WY

Come treasure hunting at the Super Flea! You’ll find:

Vintage items & rare collectibles

Handmade creations

Local baked goods

Unbeatable prices & much more!

Admission: Only $2.50

Hosted by: Casper Antique Collector’s Club

You never know what you’ll uncover!

Don't miss out on all the fun of hunting for hidden treasures at this year's Super Flea Market.

