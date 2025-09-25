Super Flea Market Returns to Central Wyoming Fairgrounds This October
One of Casper's oldest events returns for another year at the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo grounds in October.
The Facebook event page for the Super Flea Market states:
Saturday & Sunday, October 4th & 5th
9 AM – 4 PM
Fairgrounds – Industrial Building, Casper, WY
Come treasure hunting at the Super Flea! You’ll find:
- Vintage items & rare collectibles
- Handmade creations
- Local baked goods
- Unbeatable prices & much more!
Admission: Only $2.50
Hosted by: Casper Antique Collector’s Club
You never know what you’ll uncover!
Don't miss out on all the fun of hunting for hidden treasures at this year's Super Flea Market.
