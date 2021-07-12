It's here! After a year without it, it's back...yep, the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo is going on this week and you may be looking for a way out of work.

Before we move on, we want to let you know we don't condone skipping work because you're out having fun.

There is a skill to 'playing hooky' from work, especially if you're just trying to get some rest after a long night of 'fun' at the fair & rodeo. We know the late nights and early mornings don't really mix and as you get older, it gets even tougher. Throw in a few adult beverages and you're REALLY hurting the next day for work. So you may need to call in and use a sick/personal day.

Believe it or not, there are actually career websites that have all the calling in sick advice that you need. TheBalanceCareers.com put together the best suggestions for calling off work.

The site points out:

What's most important is to follow company policy and guidelines when there is a set protocol for calling out sick. Some employers are changing sick leave policies because of the ongoing public health crisis.

You always want to make sure that your following your companies rules, cause you don't want to come back from your day of recovery from the fair and find out you no longer have a job.

Tips for calling in 'sick' for work:

1. It's always a good idea to let your boss know as soon as possible that you're not feeling well and you won't be coming in. If you know the night before, it's good to tell them. You may want to avoid a phone call, unless you're really good at sounding sick.

2. Don't go into too much detail. Keep it short and simple.

3. Let your employer know to what extent you'll be available on your sick day (checking email, taking calls, logging in...etc)

4. Don't let anyone in the office know you're calling in, it may backfire.

We are as excited as you are to get back onto the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds, BUT be responsible.

Fair, rodeo and carnival tickets are still available and you can get all the details at www.centralwyomingfair.com/

If you're interested in finding out more tips of how to call off work, you can find the tips from www.thebalancecareers.com