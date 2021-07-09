Monster Trucks BACK In Casper July 10

When the Central Wyoming Fair and PRCA Rodeo is in town EVERYONE turns into a kid. Rides, Food, Games, Exhibits, Rodeo, Parade and MONSTER TRUCKS!

It doesn't matter your age, gender, education level or financial situation...when you're watching large destructive 10,000 pounds trucks doing donuts and crushing cars we're ALL kids again. The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will put on 2 BIG shows of that exact action in Casper on Saturday July 10th at 1:30 and 7:30 on the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds.

Take the kids early and you could give them the experience of riding in a MONSTER TRUCK, then stick around and watch the Tuff Truck races. Tickets are still available at www.monstertrucktour.com for the 1:30pm Show and VIP Event & 7:30 Show and VIP Event at the box office or get them at the gate before the show.

If you've never been to see the monster trucks before, make sure you're ready for the excitement, noise and dirt! IF you are sensitive to loud noises, the sounds of the trucks may irritate your ears. You may want to bring ear protection for yourself and the kids.

One of the best parts of watching Monster Trucks is seeing the excitement and awww in the faces of the kids. Boys and Girls are blown away by the size, high flying, car crushing, intensity of these 10,000 pound machines.

In this video you can get an idea of what you're in store for at the Monster Truck Nitro Tour Stop at the Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo this weekend. Get your cameras and families ready for this exciting time!

