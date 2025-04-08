Drivers Put It All on the Line at the Toughest Monster Truck Tour in Casper

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour has been bringing all their adrenaline-based, high-flying, car-crushing fun to the Ford Wyoming Center for the better part of the last decade.

Last Saturday afternoon (April 5th, 2025), it was no different. Monster truck drivers from all over the country (as well as two Wyoming natives), showed out for the Casper crowd.

This year, the truck lineup included:

By the time the show was over, three of the six trucks had some type of mechanic issue, which further cements how much putting on a good show for the fans meant to each driver (also referred to as "pilots"). Cyber Attack actually blew out one of the gigantic, 66-inch, 800-pound tires in the first event, just to come back for the freestyle competition and lose another.

Check out these incredible photos from 2025 Toughest Monster Truck Tour event below.

Toughest Monster Truck Tour 2025 Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke