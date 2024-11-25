Toughest Monster Truck Tour Returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center in April 2025

If you're a fan of high-flying, car crunching, adrenaline based fun, then this is sure to be the event for you and all of your family.

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour returns to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center for another night of awesomeness on Saturday, April 5th, 2025.

The official Ford Wyoming Center Facebook page made the announcement with a photo and caption that read:

Get Ready for the Toughest Monster Truck Tour!

Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 3:00 pm

Ford Wyoming Center

Tickets On Sale THIS Friday, November 29

Pre-Sale Bonus (Nov. 26-28): Get the Early Bird deal early with code FWC25!

https://bit.ly/4eKtIm8Early Bird Offer (Nov. 29 - Dec. 15):

$5 OFF ALL tickets

FREE Pit Pass (a $15 value)

Line-up highlights:

Dirt Crew: Monster-sized dump truck going BIG!

Tailgator: Freestyle insanity with a 12,000lb gator.

Blockhead: A massive building block beast.

The Veteran: A tribute to all who’ve served.

Smashosaurus: A 1,500 horsepower T-Rex unleashed.

And a NEW truck to be revealed!

Plus, Freestyle Motocross action!

Visit Fremont Motors to score free pit passes after December 15th, 2024.

It doesn't matter if you're a monster truck super or fan or this will be your first time seeing them in all their glory, up close and personal, as always, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour is sure to bring smiles to the faces of man, woman and child.

