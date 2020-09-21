Be VIP at Monster Truck Nitro Tour at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds Sept. 26th

The Monster Truck Nitro Tour roars into the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds on Saturday for TWO performances – a 1:30 matinee and a 7:30 evening show. Car-crushing mayhem with wheelie contests, racing and freestyle action – featuring Trouble Maker, Zilla, Texas Outlaw, and Equalizer.

Here’s your chance to win a free night out on us for your group of 4 – including VIP Passes, Pit Passes, plus shirts, flags and hats for your whole crew. Good luck – advance tickets at monstertruckent.com, or get ‘em at the gate Saturday while they last!