Backwards Distilling Company Hosting Fundraiser For Casper Humane Society

Backwards Distilling Company in Casper is hosting a 'Yappy Hour' fundraiser for the Casper Humane Society.

Get our free mobile app

The event will be held on Sunday, February 19 in the Backwards Downtown Tasting Room, located at 214 South Wolcott Street from 2-6pm and it's sure to be a doggone good time (brace yourself, we're gonna do this a lot).

The event is free to the public, but there is a suggested donation of $10, which includes a free 'Welcome' drink, as well as a ticket for the 50/50 raffle, which will draw its winner at 5:30pm.

Backwards Distilling Co. promises 'An afternoon of live music and cocktails,' and all of it will benefit the Casper Humane Society.

"We were trying to brainstorm a different way to have an event for the community and fundraise for the shelter and create awareness and get our name out there or, at least, keep it out there in front of people's minds," said Kary Dronek, a volunteer and board member with the Casper Humane Society. "We just want to get some help with the animal shelter, and adopting animals, and raising funds to take care of the animals that are at the shelter."

Dronek said they chose Backwards because of their history with the bar.

"It's just a real fun place and our experience has always been positive," Dronek stated. "As a customer, going to Backwards or even when we've reached out because we were doing something for the Home and Garden Show or something and asked for different businesses to help out, they're always willing to. They always provide things for our raffles and things like that. So we reached out to them and they thought it sounded like a great idea! Plus, it fits our theme with it being a happy hour-type event."

Yappy Hour, in fact. Because, like, dogs. They yap. You get it.

Puns aside, this is one of the few times a year that the Casper Humane Society asks for support from the community.

"The Casper Humane Society doesn't have a large or annual fundraiser," said Mallory Pollock, one of the owners of Backwards Distilling Co. "This is the event to help them raise funds. And this chill afternoon with music and food and drink could help them make a big impact in their work!"

Currently, the Humane Society has several dogs and cats available for adoption (more on that later). Donek said that this event will help with vet costs and more for the various animals because prices have been ruff (almost done).

In addition to whatever donations are made, CHS will also receive a portion of the proceeds on various pet-themed drinks that Backwards will create specifically for this event. So if, on Sunday, you're looking for the hair of the dog that bit you, stop by Backwards Distilling Company. It's sure to be the cat's meow.

(Sorry, we're done).

Photo Courtesy of the Casper Humance Society Photo Courtesy of the Casper Humance Society loading...

Below are the doggos currently up for adoption at the Casper Humane Society: