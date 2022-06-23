This year marks the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo.

Enjoy 9 action-packed days of fun and excitement starting on July 8th and ending on July 16th.

Beginning Friday, July 8th at noon, the Crabtree Amusement Carnival hits the Midway with the largest carnival in the state of Wyoming.

Saturday, July 9th at 8 am head to Downtown Casper for the 12th Annual Sidewalk Chalk Festival, beginning with a free Kiwanis pancake breakfast, followed by sidewalk chalk art. The First 300 participants get a free t-shirt and rodeo ticket. Back at the Fairgrounds, the Midway opens and noon and the Monster Truck Show begins at 7:30 pm.

Sunday, July 10th the Crabtree Amusement Carnival opens at 3 pm. This day is also the Open Class BBQ Contest and Wine & Beer Contests where locals compete for the coveted title of the "Best in Natrona County".

Monday, July 11th get ready for more fun on the midway with Crabtree Amusements Carnival, the gates open at 3 pm.

Tuesday, July 12th it’s Casper Day, sponsored by Banner Health, Wyoming Medical Center. The action gets underway early at the Downtown Parade, this year’s theme is “Diamonds and Wranglers a 75 Year Celebration!”

After the Parade, head out to the fairgrounds where it’s Kid’s Day from 12 pm-5 pm, and discounted armbands for $30 will be sold from noon-3 pm and are good from noon-5 pm. On this special day, Seniors get in free to the fairgrounds all day long. New this year, don’t miss the Budweiser Clydesdales and the Aussie Kingdom Display located at the west end of the grandstands on the Carnival Midway. The new strolling act will wow you with his talent; Toby KID on the Carnival Midway daily, and on the Free Stage Master Mind of Monkey Performs at 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm.

July 12th is also the official kick-off of the Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo. 7:30 pm brings the First Performance of the PRCA Rodeo when the top cowboys & cowgirls in the world compete in one of the top 20 Rodeos in the Nation! Enjoy 7 exciting events nightly including Bull Riding, WPRA Barrel Racing, Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Team Ring, Tie Down Roping, & Mutton Bustin’ through Saturday, July 16th.

Wednesday, July 13th the fun continues with the gates opening at 3 pm and the Crabtree Amusements Carnival continues until midnight. On the Free Stage don’t miss Zack Schommer performing at 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm. It’s Wrangler Patriot Night at the PRCA Rodeo brought to you by Townsquare Media, beginning at 7:30 pm, be sure to wear your Red, White & Blue to show your support of our troops. Veterans & Active Duty Military personnel get in free with valid ID.

Thursday, July 14th gates open at 3 pm, and the Crabtree Amusements Carnival runs through midnight. On the Free Stage, Flashback takes the stage at 6:00 pm and 9:30 pm. KSG Capital Sponsors Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night at the PRCA Rodeo.

Friday, July 15th The Pocket Pet Parade starts at 9 am followed by the Outrageous Poultry. Kids Day returns from 12 pm-5 pm (discounted $30 armbands available on-site only and sold until 3 pm). The 4H & FFA Round Robins begin at 5 pm in the Arena. Aquile takes the stage at 5:30 pm and Ford and Fossil performs at 9:30 pm on the Free Stage. PEPSI sponsors the PRCA Rodeo beginning at 7:30 pm in the Outdoor Arena.

Saturday, July 16th is your last chance to get in on all the CWFR action, don’t miss the Junior Livestock Sale Buyers Breakfast at 8:00 am, followed by the Junior Livestock Sale at 9:00 am. Crabtree Amusements Carnival and the Exhibit Halls are all open at noon. On the Free Stage tonight, Prairie Wildfire will perform two shows at 6:00m and 9:30 pm. Hilltop Bank sponsors Finals Night at the PRCA Rodeo, come cheer on your favorites and see who walks away with the Championship Spurs sponsored by Wyoming Signs.

Parade Entry Forms, Open Class Exhibit Premium Books, and more information can be found online at www.centralwyomingfair.com or by calling 307.235.5775

Now through July 12th at noon, ride all nine days of the carnival for just $90 (including the gate fee). Pick your day Day Passes are available for $40 (does not include the $5 gate fee). Carnival passes can be purchased in advance at any Casper, Glenrock, or Douglas Homax location and can save you big bucks. Carnival Day Passes are $45 on-site.

