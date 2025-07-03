CWFR Downtown Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival Returns to Casper This Saturday

The Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo is hosting its 15th Annual Downtown Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, in the heart of Casper.

The Central Wyoming Fair & PRCA Rodeo Facebook shared the announcement with an awesome photo of previous years work and message that read:

Join us Saturday, July 5, for the Downtown Sidewalk Chalk Art Festival in Downtown Casper!

Start your morning with the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at 8:00 AM, then grab some chalk and show off your creativity on the streets.

FREE chalk provided! The first 300 participants will receive a free t-shirt and a rodeo ticket.

Brought to you by Pepsi, Big Horn Tire, and Ramkota Hotel.

Don’t miss this fun, colorful day in the heart of Casper!

The event details are as follows:

WHEN: Saturday, July 5th, 2025 | 8:00 am

WHERE: Downtown Casper

COST: Free!

Enjoy some free pancakes and share your artistic talents for all of Downtown Casper to see.

